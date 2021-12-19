ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Secures win in overtime

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Oettinger stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Oettinger wasn't at his best, but...

www.cbssports.com

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Braden Holtby
Rick Bowness
Jake Oettinger
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect day in win

Elliott made both of his field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts in Tuesday's 27-17 win over Washington. With the Philadelphia offense opting for a more run-heavy approach over the second half of the season, Elliott has seen more field-goal opportunities of late. He has made at least two field goals in five of his last seven games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: No game Monday

O'Reilly and the Blues will not face the Devils on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Blues are scheduled to play Edmonton on Wednesday, but that game could also be in doubt due to cross-border travel. O'Reilly has seven points over his last eight games, giving him 18 through 27 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes triumphant return in Bucks comeback win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 12 rebounds in his return from COVID-19 protocols as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from 19 points down to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 117-113 in a Christmas Day showdown on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished 13-of-23 from the field and added five assists in just under...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabriel Davis: Not playing Weeks 16, 17

Davis, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after testing positive for the virus, won't be available for games Sunday against the Patriots or Week 17 against the Falcons due to his status as an unvaccinated player, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Davis and Cole Beasley are both following...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Turns in another big stat line

Gobert accumulated 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 victory over the Timberwolves. In a game that otherwise lacked defense, Gobert was a force down low with four blocked shots. He also dominated on the boards and posted his second straight effort of 20-plus points. Gobert has now double-doubled in eight straight contests, and he has swatted at least one shot in 18 consecutive games. His name isn't buzzing as an MVP candidate, but perhaps it should be -- the big man is posting per-game averages of 15.5 points (on 71.4 percent shooting), 15.1 boards and 2.3 blocks on the campaign for a Jazz team that sits in third place in the Western Conference with a 22-9 record.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid effort Thursday

Ingles recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 win over the Timberwolves. Ingles was the top scorer among Jazz reserves with a point total that was his highest since he scored 19 against Atlanta on Nov. 4. The veteran rounded out his fantasy-friendly line with five dimes, four boards and a season-high three steals. Ingles hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy this season, and he came into Thursday's contest averaging just 5.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his past five games. As such, managers shouldn't rush to pluck him off the waiver wire unless he strings together a series of productive performances.
NBA

