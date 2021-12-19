ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Four points in last two games

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Fast scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday. Fast's...

www.cbssports.com

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Jesper Fast
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
#Hurricanes
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings replace Kirk Cousins as three quarterbacks go in Round 1

For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
NFL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 17 In Return, Clippers Top Kings 105-89

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 in his return to the Clippers’ lineup, and Los Angeles held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds. George had missed nearly two weeks with an elbow injury...
NBA
FOX 28 Spokane

The Cougs will play against the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl

SPOKANE, Wash. – After some concern of possible cancellation due to positive COVID cases, the Sun Bowl Association announced today it is official–the Miami hurricanes will still be taking on the Washington State Cougars this New Year’s Even in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
WASHINGTON STATE
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.
NBA

