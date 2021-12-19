Man found dead after shooting in N. Portland’s Eliot neighborhood

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a six-year-old boy in Portland’s Pearl District. A woman called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after seeing a man she recognized as the kidnapping suspect, according to Portland police, who had previously released images of the man. Officers found the man, who they identified as Erick Alexander, in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO