Portland, OR

Man found dead after shooting in N. Portland’s Eliot neighborhood

By The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
A man was found dead Saturday afternoon after a shooting was reported in North Portland, police said. Portland police officers responded to reports of the...

Fred Flintstone
6d ago

Great job liberals. Defunding the police and decriminalizing drugs has really helped empower criminals. You are so smart.!

The Oregonian

Pearl District child kidnapping suspect arrested, Portland police say

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a six-year-old boy in Portland’s Pearl District. A woman called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after seeing a man she recognized as the kidnapping suspect, according to Portland police, who had previously released images of the man. Officers found the man, who they identified as Erick Alexander, in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street.
PORTLAND, OR
