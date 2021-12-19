ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Damon Severson: Provides shorthanded helper

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Severson logged a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red...

www.cbssports.com

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Shorthanded Hawks fall to depleted Magic

The shorthanded Hawks (14-16) lost to the even more shorthanded Magic, 104-98, Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will face the Sixers Thursday in Philadelphia on the second half of a back-to-back. Below are some takeaways from the loss:. 1. The Hawks’ good fortune of avoiding COVID-19...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: More postponements

Crosby and the Penguins won't play the Bruins on Monday due to COVID-19 postponements. The Penguins are currently still scheduled for a two-game trip to Canada next week and those games could be in jeopardy as well. Crosby is averaging 19:24 of ice time with 18 points in 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Titans' A.J. Brown: Energizes Tennessee's comeback

Brown tallied 11 receptions on 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. Brown was activated from injured reserve ahead of the game Thursday, and he took the field for the first time since Week 11. He was involved in the offense throughout the contest, though he had recorded only five receptions for 24 yards through the first two quarters. However, he inspired an impressive Titans' comeback in the second half, highlighted by a 42-yard reception late in the third quarter and subsequently an 18-yard touchdown catch to cap the same drive. All told, it was Brown's second double-digit reception performance of the season, and the third time he's topped 100 receiving yards. Though Brown has had his season interrupted by injury, his performance should provide confidence that he will end the campaign in strong form.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Debut likely to come in January

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Thursday that Irving will need time to ramp up his conditioning once he clears the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Nash's comments would seem to suggest that Irving's season debut won't come until the calendar flips to 2022,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabriel Davis: Not playing Weeks 16, 17

Davis, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after testing positive for the virus, won't be available for games Sunday against the Patriots or Week 17 against the Falcons due to his status as an unvaccinated player, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Davis and Cole Beasley are both following...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Nick Foles: Starting Sunday

Coach Matt Nagy named Foles the Bears' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Andy Dalton (left hand/groin) ruled out and Justin Fields (ankle) questionable for Week 16 action, Nagy will turn the offense over to the healthiest player in the quarterback room. Foles hasn't played a snap this season, but in nine appearances (seven starts) last year he completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads second-half comeback

Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. He added three rushes for 22 yards. Tannehill's final line wasn't all that impressive, as he failed to reach 225 passing yards for the sixth time in his last seven games. However, he led a second half offensive surge for the Titans and accounted for 169 passing yards and all of his yards on the ground in the final two quarters. His efforts were highlighted on a drive that spanned from late in third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, when he connected with A.J. Brown for three receptions and 72 yards and culminated in an 18-yard touchdown between the duo. Overall, Tannehill has done what's necessary to keep the Titans near the top of the AFC, though that hasn't led to notable fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against Miami.
NFL

