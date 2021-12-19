Devils' Damon Severson: Provides shorthanded helper

Brown tallied 11 receptions on 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. Brown was activated from injured reserve ahead of the game Thursday, and he took the field for the first time since Week 11. He was involved in the offense throughout the contest, though he had recorded only five receptions for 24 yards through the first two quarters. However, he inspired an impressive Titans' comeback in the second half, highlighted by a 42-yard reception late in the third quarter and subsequently an 18-yard touchdown catch to cap the same drive. All told, it was Brown's second double-digit reception performance of the season, and the third time he's topped 100 receiving yards. Though Brown has had his season interrupted by injury, his performance should provide confidence that he will end the campaign in strong form.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO