Ephraim, UT

Missing Snow College student found alive

By Madison Swenson, Dan Rascon, Debbie Worthen, KSL TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPHRAIM, Utah — Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old college student from Snow College, has been found alive after she was reported missing several days ago. The school posted on social media Saturday night saying Allen had been found, but that additional details were not immediately available. Allen’s father, Jonathan...

Police documents reveal what happened to Madelyn Allen while she was missing

New details have emerged about exactly what happened to 19-year-old Madelyn “Maddie” Allen before she was rescued Saturday night. Police documents reveal after Maddie was seen leaving her apartment in Ephraim on Dec. 13, she was picked up by a man she had met on the app KIK. From there, she was taken to a home about 90 miles south in Wayne County.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

Man accused of kidnapping Snow College student had a warrant for his arrest

Brent Brown, the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Snow College student had a warrant issued for his arrest in 2018. In 2017 he was charged with witness tampering in Box Elder County, a third degree felony. A judge issued a warrant after he failed to appear in court in 2018 and the court issued a “no bail bench order.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
