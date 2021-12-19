ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Saturday Night Live recap: Paul Rudd joins Five-Timers Club in unprecedented holiday episode

By Andy Hoglund
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in uncertain times and all may yet be taken from us. Welcome, sweet Coneheads, to the final SNL in Review of 2021. It's the Saturday Night Live Christmas episode, hosted by new Five-Timers Club member Paul Rudd. Before COVID-19, with its rolling, merciless redefinition of how we function in...

ew.com

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

ABC's Facts of Life Live Begins With OG Cast Reunion — Grade Reenactment

The first half of Tuesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience transported audiences to Eastland Academy in Peekskill, N.Y., where a star-studded ensemble — led by Friends‘ Jennifer Aniston and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn — recreated a classic episode of the 1980s comedy The Facts of Life. But before the reenactment got underway, original series star Lisa Whelchel (aka Blair Warner) entered in her Eastland uniform to perform the series’ iconic theme song, which culminated in an all-too-brief reunion with former costars Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green) and Kim Fields (Tootie Ramsey). (Nancy McKeon, who originated the role of Jo Polniaczek, did not...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL': Paul Rudd Joins 'Five-Timers Club' With Help From Tom Hanks and Other Legends

Paul Rudd returned to Saturday Night Live stage last night but it did not go as planned. Fans expected holiday sketches and some musical performances from Charli XCX, but that was all derailed due to COVID-19. Most of the cast and crew were sent home, leaving only a handful of people to pull off the show. Luckily for Rudd, two of those people were members of SNL's Fiver-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tina Fey
Person
John Belushi
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chad Lowe
Person
Victoria Jackson
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
George Hamilton
Vulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: Kate McKinnon Returns

And then there were 21. Kate McKinnon returns after spending the first seven episodes filming her Tiger King show and starring in Verizon ads that play every eight minutes. While this is a welcome return, you have to wonder how an already giant cast will fit her in. Billie Eilish is the host this week. While she is a musical superstar, she is another young celebrity whose celebrity history is on the shorter side, similar to Simu Liu, Jonathan Majors, and Kieran Culkin. This is a tough nut to crack for the writers, who are most comfortable writing sketches about the hosts’ lives or playing them against type. I admire that Billie keeps her personal life private, is close to her family, and just concentrates on putting out great music. It’s just that that’s not optimal for a show that is desperate for material.
TV & VIDEOS
floor8.com

Saturday Night Live welcomes Paul Rudd and Charli XCX for last show of year

Paul Rudd - 2021's Sexiest Man Alive - will be hosting the last episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Charli XCX as his musical guest. If you follow SNL on social media, then you're well aware that Ghostbusters: Afterlife&The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd will be returning to the show for the fifth time.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#Precedent#Omicron#Covid
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Saturday Night Live

The show must go on. In the middle of a COVID-19 surge, SNL sent the audience home and attempted a show with a limited cast and crew. Unfortunately, that meant no live sketches and no Charli XCX, who was still game to perform until she was told she couldn’t do her set at 3 p.m. A huge bummer, but arguably the most reasonable compromise other than outright canceling the show.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Paul Rudd's Saturday Night Live Was Totally Disrupted And Weird, Thanks To Omicron

Was there a new "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think. Initially, yes, there was supposed to be an entirely new episode of "SNL" hosted by Paul Rudd. In fact, it would have been kind of a big deal, because not only was it the Christmas episode, but it was going to be the fifth time that the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-star hosted the show. Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had different plans.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy