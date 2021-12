Granolah has had quite a few challenges to overcome in the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super, with his earlier days being revealed in the latest chapters of the Shonen series, and it seems that a preview of the next chapter has shown that the last member of the Cerealian race is getting back into the game. With the Heeters making a wish upon the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls, it seems that new alliances have been formed in the face of a newly empowered Gas, which has blurred the lines for Granolah when it comes to friend or foe.

