ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
E! News

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and More Dazzle at Star-Studded Kennedy Center Honors

Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy. The stars were aligned in Washington, D.C. The red carpet was rolled out for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, drawing an array of well-known guests in celebration of this year's awardees. Among them were was new mom Scarlett Johansson, who shined in a Dolce & Gabbana sequin halter dress, alongside husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. Fellow SNL cast members and alum were also in attendance, among them the new man in Kim Kardashian's life, Pete Davidson, as well as Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Lorne Michaels
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy, Justino Díaz Feted as Kennedy Center Honors Returns to In-Person Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To the delight of a standing-room-only audience that included the First Family, the Kennedy Center Honors paid hearty tribute on Sunday night to actress/singer Bette Midler, opera bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” honcho Lorne Michaels and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. The event, last...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Timers Club#Studio 8h#The New York Post#Covid
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL': Paul Rudd Joins 'Five-Timers Club' With Help From Tom Hanks and Other Legends

Paul Rudd returned to Saturday Night Live stage last night but it did not go as planned. Fans expected holiday sketches and some musical performances from Charli XCX, but that was all derailed due to COVID-19. Most of the cast and crew were sent home, leaving only a handful of people to pull off the show. Luckily for Rudd, two of those people were members of SNL's Fiver-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

Chris Noth fired from ‘The Equalizer’; Lorne Michaels eyes retirement from ‘SNL’; more: Buzz

“Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth has been fired from another TV show, “The Equalizer,” after at least three women accused him of sexual assault. “Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement on Monday. Noth, 67, had appeared in every episode of the Queen Latifah series (based on the Denzel Washington movies) since its debut earlier this year. He denied allegations by two women last week, and then a third came forward days later. His character Mr. Big was also killed off “SATC,” before the allegations surfaced, and cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said Monday that they are “are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

SNL scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'1883': What to Know About Tom Hanks' Surprise Cameo in Episode 2

Yellowstone prequel 1883 made its anticipated two-hour premiere this weekend and fans were most excited to see a very special guest star! In Episode 2, "Behind Us, a Cliff," audiences got their first glimpse of how A-list actor Tom Hanks factored into the Dutton story, starring his good friends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, respectively. Spoilers are ahead for 1883, now streaming on Paramount+.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Paul Rudd's Saturday Night Live Was Totally Disrupted And Weird, Thanks To Omicron

Was there a new "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend? The answer is a little more complicated than you might think. Initially, yes, there was supposed to be an entirely new episode of "SNL" hosted by Paul Rudd. In fact, it would have been kind of a big deal, because not only was it the Christmas episode, but it was going to be the fifth time that the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-star hosted the show. Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had different plans.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy