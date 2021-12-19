ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Walker Kessler helped No. 13 Auburn rally past Saint Louis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xOn6_0dQq70xv00

Walker Kessler feasted on dunks throughout the night and helped No. 13 Auburn dig itself out of a major second-half hole on Saturday to defeat host Saint Louis, 74-70.

Kessler led the Tigers (10-1) with 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots, going 8-for-12 with six dunks. Wendell Green Jr. finished with 15 points and eight assists and Jabari Smith scored 13 points.

Saint Louis (8-4) led by as many as 13 points at the tail end of a 23-5 stretch with 9:13 to go. Auburn crept back, utilizing multiple alley-oop dunks to the 7-foot-1 Kessler, until a Lior Berman corner 3 put Auburn back ahead 67-66 with 2:14 left.

Smith sank his third 3 of the game on the next possession, but the Billikens’ Jordan Nesbitt was left all alone for his own 3 to tie it 70-all with 37 seconds left.

Auburn’s K.D. Johnson (11 points) drove the lane and made a bucket off the glass with nine seconds remaining. That proved to be the game-winner once Kessler fouled Francis Okoro, who missed his first free throw and induced a Saint Louis lane violation trying to miss the second on purpose.

Auburn avoided what would have been its first loss in regulation this season.

Five players scored in double figures for the Billikens, led by Terrence Hargrove Jr.’s 17 points. Yuri Collins recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Auburn did not lead until almost 11 minutes into the game, when Smith’s jumper made it 16-15. The Tigers missed 12 of their first 15 attempts from the field.

Saint Louis kept it close until the end of the half. Auburn made the final three shots of the half, including a 3-pointer by Johnson, for a 7-0 run to jump ahead 35-27 at halftime.

The Billikens went scoreless for the last 4:04 of the first half, but they made up for it by coming out of intermission with a 9-0 run. That stretch ended with a short Collins jumper to put Saint Louis up 36-35.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl returned to the bench Saturday after serving a two-game suspension resulting from violations by his former assistant coaches. He picked up a technical foul in the second half during the Billikens’ 23-5 run that included eight free throws.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Bruce Pearl
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Gator Bowl News

The talk of the town in college football on Wednesday has been about which team will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies dropped out due to COVID-19 complications. It looks like Wake Forest has found a new opponent. According to James Kratch and Keith Sargeant of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis Lane#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 19 Tennessee used its experience to get the upper hand on No. 6 Arizona on Wednesday night. Super senior big man John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Volunteers to a 77-73 win over the Wildcats. “I’d love to see that Fulky every day,” Fulkerson said, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy