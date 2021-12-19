ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Saturday Night Live’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin Induct Paul Rudd into ‘Five-Timers Club’

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Saturday Night Live ” bowed to the rising threat of COVID-19, opening its final show of 2021 with a pre-taped segment that featured Tom Hanks , Tina Fey , Steve Martin and Kenan Thompson welcoming host Paul Rudd into the “Five-Timers Club.”

Production of tonight’s “SNL” was thrown into disarray late this week when numerous cast members tested positive for COVID-19. Crew members became vocal about concerns of gathering as usual to produce the live broadcast at 30 Rock’s famed Studio 8H, prompting NBC to drop the live audience and use a limited crew for tonight’s installment.

The episode opened with a “previously recorded” slate as Tom Hanks bounded out on the familiar stage in a royal blue smoking jacket with an oversized “5” patch over the right breast. Rudd, the beloved comedy character actor, was set to log his fifth time at the helm of “SNL.”

“As you know I started the Five-Timers Club,” Hanks said. “Like you started COVID,” Fey responded.

Hanks explained that the segment was recorded earlier Saturday and that the decision had been to scale down the show and go without an audience for safety’s sake.

“But I wasn’t going to fly across the country and not be on TV,” Hanks quipped before he invited Fey on stage. She joined in the same jacket with 5 emblem.

Martin, also wearing a blue-5 jacket, joined in the salute to Rudd via Zoom video. Martin Short, who is Martin’s co-star in Hulu’s quirky new hit “Only Murders in the Building,” butted into Martin’s shot briefly and noted that he has only hosted “SNL” three times.

Thompson, “SNL’s” longest-tenured player, came out alongside Rudd to present his jacket. “Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times,” he said, before helping him put on the jacket which did feature a full-fledged 5. Hanks ribbed Rudd for his status as People magazine’s latest choice for “Sexiest Man Alive,” as it declared in November, or as Hanks put it “the Most Sexist Man of the Year.” Fey quipped, “Mr. Sexy Five-Timer.”

Rudd said he was “extremely disappointed” by the turn of events. He explained that the show would be filled with segments taped earlier in the week and a few holiday “SNL” classic bits selected by him and others. Among them was 2006’s early viral video hit “Dick in a Box” featuring Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake.

Rudd also introduced a segment “that we finished at 5 a.m.,” a “Raging Bull” spoof featuring Pete Davidson. “An Evening With Pete” featured Davidson, Colin Jost and other “SNL” regulars in an elaborate recreation of moments from the 1980 Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro masterpiece.

Another vintage segment that unspooled was a December 1990 sketch featuring Tom Hanks and then-“SNL” trouper Mike Myers playing Dean Martin and Carl Sagan, respectively, singing a duet in a faux TV holiday variety special with other bizarre cameos including consumer advocate Ralph Nader.

Toward the end of the show, Fey returned to the main stage, where she sat with Michael Che in director’s chairs to deliver a stripped-down edition of “Weekend Update.” The two delivered the string of one-liners about current events to an audience of three — Hanks, Rudd and Thompson — who sat before them surrounded by mostly empty folding chairs.

Among the stories tackled: the NFL’s decision to mandate boosters for players after more than two dozen tested positive for COVID. “Hopefully the [New York] Jets’ booster shots will come with a little bit of steroids,” Che quipped.

The unusual episode ended with Fey, Hanks, Che, Thompson and Rudd on stage in PPE masks waving goodbye to viewers — a closing scene that usually features a group shot of the large “SNL” ensemble out of character goofing off for the final bow. “It’s been a crazy week and even crazier day,” Rudd said. The five-some then made exaggerated pantomime efforts to give one another socially distanced hugs.

The camera lingered on a shot of the bare-bones house band, pared down to a sax player and keyboardist playing the show’s jazzy closing-credits theme.

(Pictured: Tina Fey and Tom Hanks)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Ralph Nader
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Andy Samberg
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'SNL': Paul Rudd Joins 'Five-Timers Club' With Help From Tom Hanks and Other Legends

Paul Rudd returned to Saturday Night Live stage last night but it did not go as planned. Fans expected holiday sketches and some musical performances from Charli XCX, but that was all derailed due to COVID-19. Most of the cast and crew were sent home, leaving only a handful of people to pull off the show. Luckily for Rudd, two of those people were members of SNL's Fiver-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

SNL scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of 'Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#Covid#Hulu
weisradio.com

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for audience-free ‘SNL’ Christmas show

COVID-19 struck Saturday Night Live once again, when numerous cast members tested positive for the virus, leaving producer Lorne Michaels and his staff to quickly cobble together a show using a combination of pre-taped sketches and highlights from previous Christmas shows. The show was forced to tape without an audience...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Paul Rudd Joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey on SNL as Show Makes Changes Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Teases Paul Rudd Over Sexiest Man Alive Title. Paul Rudd was truly the anchorman that Saturday Night Live needed last night. The 52-year-old actor and sexiest man alive was set to host the highly anticipated season finale of the NBC comedy show. However, hours before showtime, SNL announced that there would be no live audience and minimal staff in attendance out of an "abundance of caution" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Paul Rudd gamely opens an omicron-addled 'SNL' with Tom Hanks and Tina Fey

It still wasn't as weird as that time Adam Pally and Ben Schwartz hosted The Late Late Show after a New York City blizzard (remember those?) would've otherwise shut down production. The decision-makers behind Saturday Night Live decided on Saturday to pare things back in light of spiking COVID-19 cases...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Saturday Night Live Recap: Paul Rudd Gets His "Five-Timers" Jacket Despite Highly Unusual Pandemic Circumstances

Well, one thing is certain: this was a Saturday Night Live like no other! In the days (hours, even) leading up this week’s Saturday Night Live on NBC, no one knew what to expect—even more than is typical for the historic, long-running live telecast. As Omicron cases have risen in New York City, myriad live performances (including Broadway shows, Rockettes Christmas revues and more) have shuttered. As airtime for SNL loomed closer on Dec. 18, NBC dropped some bombshells: first, news that there would be no live audience, for the first time in several months—then, mere hours before showtime, that musical guest Charli XCX was out, along with most of the cast and crew. The good news? Paul Rudd was still on as host (he last hosted in 2019 just as Avengers: Endgame stormed into theaters), joining the iconic “Five-Timers Club.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Olivia Munn Gives Birth: Look Back at Her and John Mulaney's Whirlwind Romance

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially stepped into their biggest roles yet: becoming parents. On Saturday, Dec. 18, a source confirmed to E! News that the Date Night actress, 41, and the Big Mouth actor, 39, had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to People and TMZ, Olivia gave birth on Nov. 24, just one day before Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

Oscars 2022: Bradley Cooper, Penelope Cruz's chances dim after missing out on early awards

The omicron variant may have derailed our holiday plans, but we still have plenty to be thankful for when it comes to this year's awards race. On Monday, Nicolas Cage earned a much-deserved best actor nomination from the Critics Choice Awards for "Pig," playing a gentle truffle hunter on a revenge/rescue mission. "The Handmaid's Tale" star Ann Dowd received a Critics Choice nod for her harrowing work in "Mass," a school shooting drama set almost entirely in one room. Sundance Film Festival winner "CODA" made an awards season comeback with a best drama nod from the (controversial, but still noteworthy) Golden Globes. And the stunning Japanese-language "Drive My Car" emerged as a possible best picture nominee, following a surprise win for best film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy