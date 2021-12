Walker totaled 44 points (14-27 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 43 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 loss to Washington. Walker was banished from the rotation from Nov. 27 through last Friday, but COVID-19 absences forced him back into the mix, and this was easily his best game in a Knicks uniform. Making his third straight start, Walker drilled seven three-pointers and nearly notched a triple-double in a season-high 43 minutes of action. Having scored 29, 21 and 44 points in his three games back in the rotation, Walker has played well enough that it will be difficult for Tom Thibodeau to keep him on the bench once Immanuel Quickley (COVID-19 protocols), RJ Barrett (conditioning) and Derrick Rose (ankle) return to availability.

