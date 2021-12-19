ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Police detain woman outside of San Jose Macy’s interfering with arrest of robbery suspects

By Aaron Tolentino
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a report of a group of 6-8 men who entered the Macy’s at Oakridge Mall in San Jose and attempted a theft Saturday evening, authorities said in an email.

The group of men ran away before officers could arrive at the store to detain them.

A boy and a woman were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects. Video shows police trying to detain the woman interfering with the arrest of robbery suspects.

A viewer sent in a video of police arresting that woman.

The suspects physically assaulted a Macy’s female employee who suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Police did not say whether or not merchandise was stolen.

There is no known relation between the detainees and the group of suspects, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

from sj and oakland, ca
6d ago

1. White woman was told to back off at least 3 times and she didn’t. 2. There was a suspect police was trying to arrest, if they’re incorrect they will be release, chill out people. 3. The scene was already nuts, multiple people yelling at the distressed police didn’t help.

Smiler Grogan
6d ago

That's what happens when you interfere with the police trying to do their job. They're trying to protect others as well as themselves. I'm, constantly amazed on the the large numbers of low class, low IQ trash that inhabit a geographic area that's supposed to be 'Genius Central'. I, used to be alarmed at the thugs they had in their law enforcement ranks but, then you see the dirt bags they have to deal with on a daily basis and you understand how such abusive behaviors evolve. Basically, the worse the public you serve acts the more harsh those responsible for 'keeping the peace' tactics are. Blame, the parents and the schools. Teach your children Civics, Reading, Writing, Arithmetic and most importantly Critical thinking skills and, let 'diversity' take care of itself which in a normal civil society it does.

Alexander Fries
6d ago

if the police is doing g their work, don't get in between. the woman is at fault. respect the police

