Ive been doing some research on this and at least in the case of tmobile but possibly others, Blackberry 10 phones use send both data AND SMS over LTE. It is just the actual phone call that drops it to 3g or 2g. I know this because I have been in areas where there was no 2g or 3g service at all just LTE and while I couldnt make a call i could still text. Found out that these BB10s are able to send the text over LTE after doing more research. So now if nobody is able to get voice over LTE working on any carrier we could all probably use an SIP/VOIP app for phone calls and do our texts and data like normal to not have to give up our BB10 phones.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO