ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonably Cold Tonight -Bill Graul

news8000.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Forecast Low: 16F / Sunday’s Forecast High: 32F…. Partly cloudy and seasonably cold tonight, with lows in the teens for most, but single digits will be possible near and north of I-94. Winds will be light and drop to around...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Mix Of Sun & Clouds Today, Flurries North -Bill Graul

Saturday’s Forecast High: 34F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 20F…. Expect some sunshine for many Christmas morning, then passing clouds in the afternoon and perhaps some flurries north. Highs today will be cooler in the low-mid 30s. We are tracking a potential system that could bring snow or a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Next Friday
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 25th

A new record high temperature in San Angelo, breaking the old record by 7 degrees. Temperatures topped out at 86 degrees in San Angelo well above the old record of 79 degrees set back in 1955. Skies have been mostly cloudy through most of the day, but they have been those upper level cirrus clouds, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy