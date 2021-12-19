Mayo Clinic experts reminding people of more colorectal cancer screening options

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinicians are adjusting recommendations for colorectal cancer screenings to accommodate needs and preferences.

Doctors say colorectal cancer is the second-most frequent cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., despite the availability of several effective screening tests.

A 2019 survey shows that a colonoscopy was the most frequently preferred option for average-risk patients.

But doctors want patients to know there are other options.

“Patients definitely have options when it comes to colorectal cancer screening,” professor of health research Lila Rutten said. “There’s several available coloretal cancer screening tests each with risks and benefits. Tests fall into two buckets, stool based tests and direct visualization tests.”

Experts say that the more patients who know about other ways of testing, the more likely people will get tested.

