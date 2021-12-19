Security Experts Warn About Cybersecurity Threats

Jen Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned the recently-revealed Log4j vulnerability was “one of the most serious” she’s seen in her entire career, “if not the most serious”. “We expect the vulnerability to be widely exploited by...
As the fallout from the Log4j vulnerability continues, cybersecurity experts are debating what the future might hold. Tom Kellermann, VMware's head of cybersecurity strategy, said the Log4j vulnerability is one of the worst vulnerabilities he has seen in his career -- and one of the most significant vulnerabilities ever exposed.
In early May 2021, Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the pipeline that pumps 45% of the East Coast’s fuel, announced that they had been hacked. In his testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the company’s president and CEO Joe Blount told lawmakers that the hackers had breached their network via a compromised legacy VPN account.
Online retailers are dealing with more cybersecurity threats than ever before, and the holiday (shopping) season is when they have to fend them off most aggressively. In this interview with Help Net Security, Dr. Taher Elgamal, cryptographer, infosec leader and currently the CTO of Security at Salesforce, talks about the obstacles retailers’ need to overcome to increase their cybersecurity posture and his expectations for the threat landscape in 2022.
On Dec. 9, word of a newly discovered computer bug in a hugely popular piece of computer code started rippling around the cybersecurity community. By the next day, nearly every major software company was in crisis mode, trying to figure out how their products were affected and how they could patch the hole.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many threats against schools and students begin on social media, which is why law enforcement agencies sites to try to stop them, DJ Benson & Associates LLC owner Dave Benson says. What You Need To Know. Authorities monitor social media to try to stop potential...
When it comes to organization spendings on IT, cybersecurity takes the lion’s share. According to a report from Forbes Magazine, 30,000 websites are hacked globally every day. In addition, 64% of companies around the world said they have experienced at least one form of a cyber attack. Today, organizations’...
Nuclear safety officials issued a warning Thursday that necklaces worn by conspiracy theorists worried about the effects of 5G are emitting harmful radiation. Officials at the Netherlands Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection issued a public safety notice warning that “quantum pendant” necklaces are radioactive and could damage DNA, citing research by the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.
Privacy and cybersecurity challenges and controversies reverberated through all aspect of business, government and culture in the year coming to a close. Last Watchdog sought commentary from technology thought leaders about lessons learned in 2021– and guidance heading into 2022. More than two dozen experts participated. Here the first of two articles highlighting what they had to say. Comments edited for clarity and length. The second roundtable column will be published on Dec. 27th.
An urgent warning is being issued to Google Chrome users. It is recommended to update web browser to version 96.0.4664.110 as soon as possible. This is to patch up security vulnerabilities that malicious actors are exploiting. On Monday, Google released a blog post about "Stable Channel Update for Desktop." The...
Entrepreneurs do not typically brag about their criminal records when promoting a new business venture. But Peter Levashov, one of Russia’s most notorious hackers, believes his rap sheet may help attract investors.
Cybersecurity experts and government officials are scrambling to contain what some are calling "the worst cyber vulnerability in history." The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's warning follows the discovery of a technical flaw in popular open-source software, Apache Log4J, used by companies and consumers around the globe. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson has more.
HOUSTON - More travelers have been signing up for TSA PreCheck to get through airport security faster, especially during the busy holiday rush. But cybersecurity experts say they've detected TSA PreCheck scams that can steal your money and personal information. "We were able to step through each piece of that...
COLUMBIA — As technology advances, cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated. “Every time, every year, a lot of changes in terms of what new attacks are happening, and there’s always a surprise element of what you don’t expect is going to happen," said University of Missouri Associate Professor Prasad Calyam.
