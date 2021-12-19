Badgers win first volleyball national championship in five-set thriller over Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named the college women’s volleyball National Player of the Year on Friday.
On Saturday night, the five-time, first-team All-American’s 11th and final kill gave Wisconsin a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Nebraska and the Badgers’ first national championship.Badger volleyball team reaches third straight Final Four with sweep of Minnesota
Rettke also finished with a career-high 13 blocks in her collegiate finale.
The 6-foot-8 middle blocker showed her value in the decisive second set when she generated three-straight points with a kill and consecutive blocks. Wisconsin (31-3) set a championship game record with 24 blocks.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0