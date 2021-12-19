ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Badgers win first volleyball national championship in five-set thriller over Nebraska

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Julyx_0dQq5xRl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named the college women’s volleyball National Player of the Year on Friday.

On Saturday night, the five-time, first-team All-American’s 11th and final kill gave Wisconsin a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Nebraska and the Badgers’ first national championship.

Badger volleyball team reaches third straight Final Four with sweep of Minnesota

Rettke also finished with a career-high 13 blocks in her collegiate finale.

The 6-foot-8 middle blocker showed her value in the decisive second set when she generated three-straight points with a kill and consecutive blocks. Wisconsin (31-3) set a championship game record with 24 blocks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Positive COVID-19 tests for Wisconsin causes men’s basketball game against George Mason to be called off

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has cancelled its game against George Mason after positive Covid-19 tests were found within the Badgers program, according to a press release from the university. The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Kohl Center against George Mason. The next […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, NE
State
Nebraska State
WFRV Local 5

Packers place special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of a Christmas Day battle with the Browns at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers placed rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jean-Charles has been a key piece on special teams during his rookie season after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the NFL […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Former Kimberly High Schooler qualifies for 2022 Winter Olympics

(WFRV) – Paul Schommer tried to make the 2018 Winter Olympics, now four years later year he was one of the first people announced for the United State’s Biathlon Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Schommer, along with Jake Brown, were announced by Team USA to have qualified for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. […]
SPORTS
WFRV Local 5

Antetokounmpo clears health & safety protocols, could play Christmas Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on December 14, but the Greek Freak could be returning to the court as soon as Saturday. The Milwaukee Bucks star cleared protocols and wasn’t listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report Friday. However, according to a report from ESPN’s […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Green Bay#Badgers#Ap#All American#Badger Volleyball#Minnesota Rettke#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin tops Louisville to reach NCAA volleyball final

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point and No. 4 Wisconsin beat top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 on Thursday night in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals. Wisconsin (30-3), playing in its third straight semifinal, advances to its fourth championship match on Saturday. The […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Aaron Rodgers surpasses Brett Favre with 443rd career touchdown pass

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Carrying on the most legendary quarterback succession in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers laid one more claim to his spot atop the Green Bay Packers record books. On December 25, 2021, Rodgers made history with his 443rd career touchdown pass, eclipsing Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in Packers lore. With […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Record 47 NFL players test positive; Packers avoid new COVID list additions

(WFRV) – As the NFL moves forward with updated protocols regarding testing and virus mitigation, a single-day high of 47 players across the league were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Fortunately for the Packers, no new names were added to either active roster reserve or practice squad reserve Monday. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Kenny Clark voted to 2021 Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers was voted to his 10th Pro Bowl this week along with Davante Adams being voted to his 5th straight and Kenny Clark was voted to his second Pro Bowl. This is Clark’s first Pro Bowl as an original selection. With this Pro Bowl vote, Rodgers passes Pro Football […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

534
Followers
323
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy