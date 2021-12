Fulton, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl from Oswego County was reported missing almost two weeks ago, and police in Fulton are asking for the public’s help to find her. Kiera Purdy was last seen leaving her Fulton home at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by Fulton police.

