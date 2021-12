The Cookeville Cavaliers wrapped up their last game before Christmas on Wednesday, falling 53-50 to Clarksville Academy at Lipscomb Academy. The two teams were evenly matched throughout, as Cookeville trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Cavalier defense locked in in the second quarter, holding Clarksville to just 11 points. This allowed Cookeville to tie the game at 25 when the teams headed in for the half.

