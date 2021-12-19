George C. Brown: Downtown Rebound teamwork a big part of Wilkes-Barre’s future

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

To borrow from an overused but accurate saying, it really does take teamwork to get things done. That’s true in government, community, business, family life, sport and just about every other endeavor. It’s in everyone’s best interests when we all put our heads and hearts together.

I thought about teamwork and joint effort last week during the most recent meeting of our bipartisan group of area mayors. That’s where the mayors interact with one another, discuss challenges we are facing, and share ideas that can hopefully benefit the cities and towns we represent. It was definitely time well spent for everyone, and our mayors’ group will continue to meet and collectively share best practices.

We have many similar challenges, most notably the ongoing effects of the pandemic on the economy, an increase in the homeless and street population, and – to a lesser extent – crime. Thankfully, our crime rate is significantly lower than that of major metropolitan areas, but the message is the same. We all need attractive and safe communities where our residents, merchants, other businesses and visitors want to live, work, dine and spend their leisure time.

Certainly, the first step in our Downtown Rebound path to economic vitality is to ensure downtown Wilkes-Barre is a safe and attractive destination. The Diamond City Partnership is working on funding to expand its Clean and Safe ambassador efforts. This team improves the appearance of downtown’s sidewalks and other public areas, welcomes and assists visitors, and serves as the “eyes and ears” so our police officers can intervene where and when they are needed. So, expansion of the Clean and Safe team would benefit us all.

This is especially important as we adjust to the ongoing COVID situation, the thousands of downtown office workers who have spent most of their time working from home over the past two years, and the downtown businesses that depend on daily employee customer traffic to operate effectively.

The ongoing absence of approximately 80 percent of the downtown’s pre-pandemic customer base magnifies the challenge. It’s a formidable task, but one we must meet for the quality of life and well-being of everyone who calls Wilkes-Barre, the Wyoming Valley and Luzerne County home.

Fortunately, our area knows a lot about teamwork. In addition to city officials, the Diamond City Partnership (DCP), Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, business and community leaders, social agencies, and local, county, state and federal government leaders are intent on getting us past the pandemic well positioned not just to survive, but to thrive. We are exploring, developing and implementing a number of initiatives designed to: increase foot traffic in the downtown, welcome employees back to their office settings, capitalize on our restaurants, theaters, galleries, shops, parks and other destinations, and take advantage of the diversity and energy our college students bring to Wilkes-Barre.

It’s true that downtown areas run on density, and when that density decreases there is a critical problem. That’s why a number of concerned people are doing all they can to promote and improve the downtown. The recent Small Business Saturday Holiday Market organized by the Diamond City Partnership, the Wilkes-Barre City’s Santa Parade, and other events are encouraging, as they prove people will come downtown for quality attractions, and there are more on the way. Look at the ongoing success of the Farmers’ Market and the crowds it attracts each week during the growing season.

Thankfully, the Kirby Center, other venues and Movies 14 are once again active. And we will soon be installing a specially designed and maintained ice skating rink on Public Square where families can enjoy skating together and then “warm up” by supporting nearby restaurants and businesses. Incidentally, in addition to this seasonal attraction, we continue work on a skateboard facility in the city and a special needs playground in Kirby Park. Plans are underway for a series of college events to bring King’s College, Luzerne County Community College, Wilkes University, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and Misericordia University students together in the downtown, as well as expanded art, music, theater and riverfront park opportunities for everyone.

The Downtown Rebound is important to all of us. You can help by becoming part of the effort, supporting local businesses and events, and sharing constructive ideas to make our home area thrive. The time is now for everyone to become involved, and I thank you for being part of the rebound team.