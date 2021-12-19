ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

18-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman facing multiple charges after multi-county pursuit

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ne7ZO_0dQq3QjA00

JACKSON AND HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 1:15 Saturday morning a Florida Highway Patrolman recorded a woman going 110 miles-per-hour while he was conducting Laser Speed Enforcement in Jackson County according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the patrolman saw the dark colored Toyota Camry heading west on I-10. Due to the driver’s speed, the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to catch up to the driver. He caught up to the driver on I-10 near the 135 mile marker.

The car slowed down and it appeared as if they were going to pull into the grassy median on the interstate but the car accelerated, continuing west on I-10.

The Camry was also reportedly stolen out of Fort Walton Beach. After receiving that information along with their speed, which was reportedly between 112-128 miles-per-hour, the trooper requested assistance from the Washington and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

While in Holmes County, both sheriff’s offices were able to help safely end the chase near mile marker 111.

The suspect, Tamia Ida, was arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail. She faces multiple charges including fleeting or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked and issued a citation for speed.

