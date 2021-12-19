ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

1 dead in Commerce City rollover crash

By Colleen Flynn
 6 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department said one person died after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the 5300 Block of Vasquez Boulevard when the car rolled over and hit the median and guardrail. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Police do not know if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Vasquez Boulevard was closed in both directions between East 53rd Avenue and East 56th Avenue for the incident investigation.

CCPD said this is the 13th deadly crash this year.

