ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four dead in light plane crash off Australia's east coast

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A light plane crashed into waters off Australia's east coast on Sunday morning, killing all four people on board including two children, police said.

The 69-year-old male pilot had taken the three passengers on a joy ride, police said. The plane went down into a wetland area northeast of Brisbane shortly after taking off.

Pictures showed the Rockwell International aircraft floating upside down in Moreton Bay.

Police are still working to identify the male passenger and the children, whom inspector Craig White said were "younger than teenagers".

"This is a tragic accident ... in the lead-up to Christmas and the last thing that any family need to go through at this time of the year, at any time," White told reporters.

Australian Transportation Safety Board Commissioner Angus Mitchell said a report into the likely cause of the crash would be completed in six to eight weeks.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Pilot dead after plane crashes into New Hampshire river

BEDFORD, N.H. — A 23-year-old pilot was killed Friday night after he crashed a twin-engine plane on the banks of a New Hampshire River, authorities said. A Swearingen SA-226 operated by Castle Aviation was traveling from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, when the pilot reported engine trouble, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said.
BEDFORD, NH
WWLP 22News

Plane crashes into Auburn home, power off in area

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him. How to protect yourself from holiday cyber attacks. COVID-19 Surge: Mass. witnessing record breaking positive cases not seen since January 2021. Last minute shopping? What’s open and what’s closed. Springfield community center turned into winter...
AUBURN, MA
The Independent

At least 38 dead after packed ferry catches fire in Bangladesh

At least 38 people were killed and over 200 suffered burn injuries on Friday in a blaze on board a packed ferry in Bangladesh.The boat caught fire on the Sugandha river near Jhakakathi, a rural town around 250km south of national capital Dhaka.Those injured have been rushed to local hospitals, reported the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.A video circulating on social media showed a three-storey ferry, called the MV Abhijan-10, engulfed in flames. The authenticity of the video could not immediately be ascertained.Local police chief Moinul Islam told news agency AFP that casualties from the tragedy could rise, adding that some people...
ACCIDENTS
cbs12.com

2 dead in central Florida crash of small plane

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a central Florida lake and burst into flames. Auburndale police officers and firefighters found a small fire burning on the surface of Lake Arietta about 600 feet offshore when they arrived shortly after noon Friday. Witnesses...
AUBURNDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig White
wvlt.tv

Report: one dead one injured following plane crash in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response responded to a single-engine plane crash on Singleton Station Rd., not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Two people were on the plane and both were taken...
ALCOA, TN
Lakeland Gazette

2 Dead Following Plane Crash into Lake Arietta in Auburndale

Officials say the plane is an amphibious type private airplane and it is locally registered. However, it is unclear where the flight originated. Shortly thereafter, several members of the fire department boarded the fire department’s rescue watercraft and also attempted to locate survivors. They did recover the body of a deceased adult white female from the lake. Around 4 p.m., divers with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an adult white male from the wreckage of the plane.
AUBURNDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Rockwell International
okcfox.com

1 dead following plane crash in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY (KOKH) - One person is dead following a plane crash in Rogers County on Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the plane was a fixed-wing Cessna. Reports say the crash occurred in the 15000 block of E 560 Road near Inola. This is a developing story.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
wmar2news

2 dead after plane crashes into paraglider in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a crash involving a small plane and a paraglider. The crash occurred Tuesday just outside of Houston. CNN reports that there was one person in the plane that crashed into the paraglider. Both people died. A man said he witnessed the plane crash into the ground.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Bay Area

Small Plane Crashes on Roof of Placer County Home

A small plane crashed on top of a home in the Placer County city of Auburn Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, was transported to a nearby hospital, but the sheriff's office did not immediately provide information about their condition. The homeowners, who were inside at the time of the crash, were not hurt.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy