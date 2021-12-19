ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beal has season-high 37 points, Wizards beat Jazz 109-103

By MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press, MATTHEW COLES
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half. But Beal got his dunk and the last laugh. He scored...

