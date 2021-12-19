‘SNL’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin & Martin Short Kick Off Audience-Free Christmas Show

Tom Hanks was joined by some familiar faces in a surprise appearance opening a Covid-hit Saturday Night Live hosted by Paul Rudd .

The actor kicked off the show, which earlier today revealed it had sent home much of its cast and crew due to rising infections in New York, and was joined by Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Cast member Kenan Thompson also featured. “We’ll have a good time,” he said.

Hanks said that they had originally planned some festivities to welcome Rudd to the five-timer club, which Hanks said he started, just like he started Covid, joked Fey.

“Thank you surviving crew members,” Hanks said. “Tonight everyone at Saturday Night Live planned to do our big Christmas show and induct a new member into our five-timer club but Covid came early this year, so in the interest of safety we do not have an audience and we sent home our cast and most of our crew but I came here from California and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you’ve got another thing coming. I am not alone, isn’t that, right Tina?”

Former SNL star Fey joked, “I’m here and this is not the smallest audience I have performed for because I have done improv in a Macy’s.”

Rudd said he was extremely disappointed with Hanks joking that the Ant-Man star was recently named “sexist man of the year” by People magazine.

Martin recorded a video, although he was actually congratulating Hanks rather than Rudd, and was joined by his Only Murders in the Building co-star Short.

Thompson closed out the open by saying, “Don’t worry, we still have a great show for everybody, including brand new sketches taped earlier this week,” and Fey said that the group would also show their favorite classic sketches.