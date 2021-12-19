ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MO

Lions bounce back with dominant win over Lincoln

By Reina Garcia
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhii3_0dQq07BD00

JOPLIN, MO. — After suffering their first conference loss on Thursday to Central Missouri, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was looking to get things back on track Saturday against Lincoln and head into the Christmas break on a high note.

The game was all Lions from start to finish as they got the 103-58 win over the Blue Tigers. Southern had six players scoring in double figures. Forward Amaya Johns led all scoring with 16 points and Madi Stokes finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s a really big boost,” said Johns. I think coming back, we just have to keep working, not get comfortable over break, come back in good shape and everything.”

The 103 points was the most scored by the Missouri Southern women since 2005 and head coach Ronnie Ressel’s second 100+ point game.

“Our focus was really good,” said Ressel. “I was really proud of our 40 minutes of basketball on both ends of the floor. I thought offensively, we did a good job executing. We shared the basketball, made the extra pass and then defensively, I thought we were really good defensively. We did a great job of making them take tough shots.”

The Lions will return to action on New Year’s Day on the road against Northwest Missouri State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, MO
Sports
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Missouri State
Lincoln, MO
Basketball
Four States Home Page

Webb City Football: Celebrating Sweet 16

In this KODE special, Action 12’s Shea Schrader and Max Preston sit down with Webb City head coach John Roderique to talk about the Cardinals’ historic season, which was capped off by the program’s 16th ever state championship win. Plus, seniors Cooper Crouch and Cade Wilson join to give their perspective on having their names […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Pitt men and women fall to UCM

Both the Pitt State men and women hosted Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena. The women dropped their game to UCM 70-61, while the men fell 66-58. The women next face Tabor College at home Dec 29 and the men go on the road to face Missouri Western on New Years Day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Four States Home Page

Where people in Missouri are moving to most

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Weather#Northwest Missouri State#The Blue Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

753
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy