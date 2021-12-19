Indy mother relieved after arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

Police arrested four suspects in the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police said. John Cruz, 32, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting. Cruz was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO