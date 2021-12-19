Indy mother relieved after arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man whom New Orleans police say ‘inadvertently’ shot a fishing buddy in the chest, killing the man on Christmas Eve, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide. Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday night (Dec. 24), records...
The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Edinburg that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in August has been indicted, court records show. Carlos Santiago Rodriguez turned himself in to authorities after he was accused of hitting two women with his truck and fleeing the scene. The crash happened on North Alamo Road, South of 17 1/2 road in Edinburg.
Seven men were arrested in connection to an Oct. 9 shootout at the Red Star Restaurant & Hookah Bar in Kissimmee that killed 23-year-old Danilee Hernández, a woman her mother described as “my best friend.” The arrests of the suspects was announced for the first time at a press conference Friday. Five of the men — Jose Cruz-Ortiz, Juan Reyes, Daniel Cruz, Jonathan Hernández-Brioso, Jesús ...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:10 p.m.:Dishan Isiah Hughes, 30, has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor. Initial report: Authorities have released the identities of two pedestrians killed Sunday evening in downtown...
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that claimed a woman’s life over the weekend. Authorities have now identified the victim as Janette Magwood. She was 56. According to Pooler Police, Magwood was walking to work early Sunday morning when she was struck on Pine Barren […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say the suspected drunk driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Nob Hill this weekend is now behind bars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed near Coal Ave. and Tulane Dr. just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear how deputies tracked down […]
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a popular Massachusetts radio personality. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Friday the arrest of 29-year-old Justin Peckham of Boston in connection with the murder of Eric Christensen on December 8th in Hyannis. On that date shortly before 6:00 p.m., police received a 911 call for a medical emergency at 91 Oakview Terrace in Hyannis. Upon arrival, police observed 50-year-old Eric Christensen unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Hyannis Fire/Rescue transported Christensen to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
NORTH MATEWAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 12/21/21. Mingo County’s sheriff said a man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. Nathan Williams of McAndrews, Ky., was arrested Monday night in Isaban after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on County Route 65, the sheriff said. Williams...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is credited with turning in the man accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy after they saw his picture on Facebook and realized it was the man who stayed at their home the night before. IMPD arrested 52-year-old John Killough Jr. at a home in the 3500 block of […]
Police arrested four suspects in the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police said. John Cruz, 32, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting. Cruz was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run seven months later. On May 9, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Barnes Street and Hillcrests Street in Reidsville after a man was hit by a car. On the scene, they found Wesley Lee Pruitt who died at […]
A woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon in San Jose, according to police. At about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Senter Road and Wool Creek Drive to investigate two collisions, police said. A 2005 BMW 530i was traveling northbound on Senter when...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family pleads for justice after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy’s northeast side. The crash took place on a Friday, Dec. 3, just south of 42nd and Sherman. Neighbors said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was hit by a car that sped off […]
On December 20,2021, at 12:13 AM, a citizen reported finding a male down in the middle of the street in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive in the City of Antioch. Antioch Police Department Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive 40-year-old male adult with major injuries. Officers performed life saving measures on the male, but the male was ultimately pronounced deceased. Based on preliminary investigations, it appears the male had been struck by a vehicle.
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a suspect and located the vehicle involved in the double fatal hit-and-run in Seymour earlier this month. Seymour police arrested 24-year-old Jair Irogoyen-Flores Thursday morning. James Tamborra, 81, died the night of the crash. His wife, Barbara, also 81, passed away after being in the ICU. The incident happened […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run on US29/70, North of Albertson Rd. in Davidson County. Troopers said Robert Kersey from Thomasville was hit and killed while walking. The death is currently being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. No suspect information has been released.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and a driver is wanted after fleeing the scene of a crash in the south Las Vegas valley Monday. The crash was reported around 6:21 a.m. on Silverado Ranch Boulevard at Crisman Ridge Street, just west of Valley View Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Comments / 0