Police identify victim in fatal crash

A man is dead after a crash on State Route 28 in the Village of Blanchester in Marion Township.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release that 36-year-old Joshua Paul, of Pleasant Plain, was driving west in a 2012 Cadillac Escalade when he lost control and struck a tree and a utility pole. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.