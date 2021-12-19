ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

Police identify victim in fatal crash

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0dQpzuyu00

A man is dead after a crash on State Route 28 in the Village of Blanchester in Marion Township.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release that 36-year-old Joshua Paul, of Pleasant Plain, was driving west in a 2012 Cadillac Escalade when he lost control and struck a tree and a utility pole. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Blanchester, OH
City
Pleasant Plain, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Blanchester, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Clinton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#State Route 28
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy