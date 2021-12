OOLITIC – Dollens Elementary School 5th grader, Mya Kirby, is set to honor the memory of her longtime friend Camden Moore. One day, Mya came home from school with a huge hand made envelope full of change she had collected at school from her friends nearing $10 in pennies, dimes, nickels and quarters. She had started collecting money to purchase lights for the fifth grade students at her school, in honor of her friend Camden who sadly passed away on December 23, 2020.

OOLITIC, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO