ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmkq9_0dQpyqPn00
22 Photos.

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening.

Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.

“I am not alone — isn’t that right Tina?” Tom announced as Tina walked out. “I am here, and this is not the smallest audience I have performed for as I have done improv in a Macy’s,” she hilariously joked, wearing her signature black glasses. “Tina, another five timer…thank you for joining me. As you know I started the five timers club…” the Cast Away actor went off, as Tina interjected: “Oh, like you started COVID?” Notably, Tom was the first public figure to be diagnosed with the virus in March 2020 alongside his wife Rita Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZk5W_0dQpyqPn00
Tina Hey and Tom Hanks joined Paul Rudd for the opening monologue. (NBC)

“Tonight, we plan to welcome Paul Rudd to the club and we are not going to let this stop us,” Tom then declared, as Paul made his entrance. “Thank you for coming! I’m extremely disappointed,” the Ant-Man actor said to the pair. In an effort to cheer Paul up, Tom reminded the former Friends actor that we was just named “most sexist man of the year” by PEOPLE magazine. “Uh, sexiest,” Paul then clarified.

m”Well we had a whole show planned,” Paul said, alluding to the news of several actors testing positive for the virus before going to air. As a result of the Omicron variant, NBC cancelled the scheduled in-studio audience for the evening just hours before taping. “I can’t believe I’m not going to get my five timer jacket,” he said, clearly let down — but it turns out, Kenan Thompson — the “longest tenured cast member” had the memento ready to go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEaij_0dQpyqPn00
Steve Martin and Martin Short also appeared to help induct Paul into the five-timers club. (NBC)

“Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times!” Kenan hilariously said as he handed the stitched velvet robe to Paul — prompting Tom to tease a “special message” that was recorded just for Paul ahead of tonight’s episode! Comic legends Martin Short and Steve Martin then appeared virtually — only, it turns out Steve didn’t quite know Paul’s name, forcing Tom to dub his own voice over. “Oh, it’s Martin Short…you remember the five-timers club right?” he said to the Canadian-born icon, who explained he had only actually hosted three times.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Michael Che — Watch

Dec. 18’s ‘SNL’ episode was a shuffle due to COVID! In a last minute switch, Tina Fey replaced Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update.’. Cute the time machine: Tina Fey is back on Saturday Night Live! The 51-year-old unexpectedly popped in to host Weekend Update in place of usual host Colin Jost, 38. “It’s not what you think — he’s having work done,” she joked alongside Michael Che. The duo were on the main stage at Studio 8H versus the news desk set up, performing for an audience of just three: Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson and of course, host Paul Rudd.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic. Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
Caledonian Record-News

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Macy#Friends#Omicron#Nbc
Popculture

Paul Rudd Reaches 'SNL' Milestone With Latest Hosting Appearance

Paul Rudd graces the Saturday Night Live stage tonight is what will surely be a memorable close to the show's 2021. While it's not only sure to bring some holiday sketches and great musical performances from Charli XCX, there is also something special about Rudd's return. It will be his fifth time hosting the NBC sketch series. While it's a privilege for an actor to host the program once, let alone fives times, the fifth is special due to an SNL tradition: the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
WHAS 11

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Houston Chronicle

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for "Saturday Night Live," hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited casts and crew," read a statement posted to the show's Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

‘Saturday Night Live’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin Induct

“Saturday Night Live” bowed to the rising threat of COVID-19, opening its final show of 2021 with a pre-taped segment that featured Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Kenan Thompson welcoming host Paul Rudd into the “Five-Timers Club.”. Production of tonight’s “SNL” was thrown into disarray late...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy