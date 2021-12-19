Corning stays unbeaten with win over Vestal
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team won at home on Saturday to stay unbeaten this season.
The Hawks defeated Vestal 64-44 to move to 4-0 this season. Corning led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. Corning hosts Prattsburgh on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Check out the highlights and scores from Saturday are listed below.
Girls basketball
Corning 64, Vestal 44
Bishop Kearney 77, Elmira 45
Boys basketball
Elmira 85, Leadership 58
Horseheads 68, Eugenio 65 – F/OT
Tioga 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 27
Wellsboro 59, North Penn/Liberty 39
