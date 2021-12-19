Harlem bowlers sweep the East Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem boys and girls bowlers swept the Rockford East Bowling Invitational Saturday at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

Harlem won the 13-team girls competition by 367 pins over runner-up Freeport. Harlem’s Paige Carpenter was the top individual bowler of the day averaging 225.0 through six games. She had a high game of 256.

Harlem’s Carolyn Richards was the third best individual with an average of 204.33. Guilford’s LeAnn Severson was the second individual with an average of 206.17. Freeport was led by fourth place finisher Cam Plowman and her 201.67 average.

The Harlem boys topped a field of ten teams defeating runner-up Guilford by 437 pins. Harlem’s Devin Titus was the top individual bowler with a six-game avearge of 226.50. Guilford’s Devon Skrida was second with an average of 223.83. The third best individual was Harlem’s Eric Roberts with a 220.17 average. Harlem also got fourth and fifth place finishes from Jerry Simmons and Ben Smith.

Girls Team Standings:

Harlem Freeport -367 Hononegah -444 Guilford -664 Auburn -852 East -928 Geneseo -1195 Marengo -1449 Moline -1900 Belvidere North -1979 Woodstock -2252 Rockford Lutheran -2813 Harvard -2967

Boys Team Standings:

Harlem Guilford -437 Grant –873 Marengo -1047 Hononegah -1110 (Hononegah’s #1 team was competing at a tournament in Freeport) Woodstock -1143 East -1251 Rockford Christian -1485 Streator -1659 Spring Valley Hall -2423

