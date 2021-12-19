HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB goes over 100 again, blows out Randall
ODESSA, Texas: For the second straight day against the Randall Saints, the UTPB Falcons went over the 100-point mark, this time setting the school record for points in regulation with 126 powered by three triple-doubles and a stellar day from Kendall Frey. Check out the video above for highlights!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0