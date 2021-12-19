ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB goes over 100 again, blows out Randall

 6 days ago

ODESSA, Texas: For the second straight day against the Randall Saints, the UTPB Falcons went over the 100-point mark, this time setting the school record for points in regulation with 126 powered by three triple-doubles and a stellar day from Kendall Frey. Check out the video above for highlights!

