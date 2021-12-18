Harvard University returns to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike
arcamax.com
5 days ago
Harvard University students will not be returning to campus at the start of the new year because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, fueled in part by the omicron variant. The Massachusetts Ivy League school in a memo to students and staff on Saturday announced it would shift to remote learning...
A Hudson Valley high school will be transitioning to its distance learning model for the rest of the year due to an unsettling rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. In Putnam County, district officials in Carmel announced that they would be closing the high...
FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent Elementary School is the latest St. John Valley school to move to a remote learning model as COVID-19 cases rapidly spread throughout northern Maine. There were 42 elementary school staff and students confirmed positive for the virus as of Dec. 2, or more...
One school in New Jersey has been forced to switch to all-remote learning for the time being, after a sharp uptick in COVID cases among students following the Thanksgiving break. Teachers at Wall Intermediate School were in their classrooms on Wednesday, but the students were not — as 27 children...
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Middlebury College's campus was a lot quieter than it normally would have been on the final day of classes for the fall semester. Everything was fully remote on Friday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. "I definitely think the school is on top of it....
WINCHENDON (CBS) – A severe outbreak of COVID cases has students returning to remote learning at Murdock High School in Winchendon. “It really sped up in the last couple of weeks. It came out of nowhere and was getting out of control,” said senior Ronan Kast who worries that spotty internet service will make it difficult again.
In-person classes are out. Remote learning is back. And it has left one student bewildered. Universities in Toronto announced a return to virtual classes until late January, all due to the surging wave of Omicron. “From the start of term until Jan. 23, all classes will be delivered in a...
CHICAGO - The University of Illinois Chicago and Northwestern University will be joining a number of other colleges that will have students return to remote learning when they come back from holiday break. Students will have remote class for the first two weeks of the spring semester in response to...
Students and employees who are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots must submit proof of receiving a booster by January 31, 2022, according to an email that Provost Ka Yee Lee and Executive Vice President of the University Katie Callow-Wright sent to the University community on Monday. The University recommends eligible...
More local universities are shifting to remote education following the winter break to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. UofI and Northwestern University are the latest to announce they’re shifting to remote for two weeks after the break.
FOX NEWS - Schools across the U.S. are bringing back remote learning this month, amidst a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Washington D.C. area's Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced that the school district would shift to virtual learning on Monday "in light of the stark rise in COVID-19 cases throughout [its] school system."
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Parker Junior High School in Flossmoor has moved to remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Regular tests administered through the University of Illinois covidSHIELD program created by the University of Illinois revealed numerous positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members at the south suburban school.
The school had been in contact with the Cook County Department of Public Health, and has received approval to go on remote learning for the next four school days.
In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5, following winter break.
The large number of positive cases has also prompted the Illinois Department of Health to conduct additional research and testing in the area around the school. Anyone who did not participate on SHIELD testing on Tuesday is also advised to take a COVID-19 test immediately, and then another one in five to seven days – regardless of vaccination status.
For remote learning, students will follow their daily schedules with all classes happening virtually. Students and parents will receive additional information from teachers.
All extracurricular activities at Parker Junior High have also been canceled through Dec. 22.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant.
UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.”
Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction.
“Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said.
The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students.
Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
Harvard University announced Saturday that it will return to remote learning for the first few weeks of 2022 as infection concerns grow in the face of a new coronavirus variant. The Ivy League institution told students and staff that it would spend the first three weeks of January returning to...
After experiencing weeks or months of excitement building up before you left your home for the thrill of a North American education, you might now be feeling vulnerable in a foreign country, especially with news of the new omicron variant.
You may feel lonely and wondering what to do during this holiday as your friends are spending time with their families, a luxury you may not have due to complicated international travel restrictions. In addition, as some campus and university services have been restricted due to COVID-19 and many will be on holiday hours, you may face isolation which can evoke...
East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School has pivoted to a remote learning format for the next week after a "high number of positive Covid-19 cases" were present at the school, according to a letter from Superintendent Lisa Ruiz. Both elementary schools will remain in-person. Ruiz wrote that over the past two...
There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across campus. For the week ending on Dec. 17, 93 out of 941 tests came back positive, up from last week ending on Dec. 10, where 42 out of 1,302 tests came back positive, though the results for the Dec. 10 week are no longer available on the university’s COVID-19 Testing Dashboard. Before the dashboard was updated on Dec. 17, three emails were sent to the Fairfield community in preparation for the increased numbers. It is important to note that students who participated in testing at the Recreation Complex on Friday, Dec. 17 have not yet received their results back.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible.
By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said.
Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
Comments / 0