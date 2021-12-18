ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Harvard University returns to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard University students will not be returning to campus at the start of the new year because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, fueled in part by the omicron variant. The Massachusetts Ivy League school in a memo to students and staff on Saturday announced it would shift to remote learning...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
fiddleheadfocus.com

Fort Kent Elementary moves to remote learning as COVID-19 cases soar

FORT KENT, Maine — Fort Kent Elementary School is the latest St. John Valley school to move to a remote learning model as COVID-19 cases rapidly spread throughout northern Maine. There were 42 elementary school staff and students confirmed positive for the virus as of Dec. 2, or more...
FORT KENT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NBC New York

NJ School Goes to All-Remote Learning After Post-Thanksgiving COVID Spike

One school in New Jersey has been forced to switch to all-remote learning for the time being, after a sharp uptick in COVID cases among students following the Thanksgiving break. Teachers at Wall Intermediate School were in their classrooms on Wednesday, but the students were not — as 27 children...
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

Toronto's universities revert to remote learning

In-person classes are out. Remote learning is back. And it has left one student bewildered. Universities in Toronto announced a return to virtual classes until late January, all due to the surging wave of Omicron. “From the start of term until Jan. 23, all classes will be delivered in a...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Remote Learning#University President#Harvard University#Omicron#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
fox35orlando.com

U.S. schools bring back remote learning amid COVID-19 rise, challenging Biden goal of keeping them open

FOX NEWS - Schools across the U.S. are bringing back remote learning this month, amidst a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Washington D.C. area's Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced that the school district would shift to virtual learning on Monday "in light of the stark rise in COVID-19 cases throughout [its] school system."
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Parker Junior High School In Flossmoor Goes On Remote Learning Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Parker Junior High School in Flossmoor has moved to remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Regular tests administered through the University of Illinois covidSHIELD program created by the University of Illinois revealed numerous positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members at the south suburban school. The school had been in contact with the Cook County Department of Public Health, and has received approval to go on remote learning for the next four school days. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5, following winter break. The large number of positive cases has also prompted the Illinois Department of Health to conduct additional research and testing in the area around the school. Anyone who did not participate on SHIELD testing on Tuesday is also advised to take a COVID-19 test immediately, and then another one in five to seven days – regardless of vaccination status. For remote learning, students will follow their daily schedules with all classes happening virtually. Students and parents will receive additional information from teachers. All extracurricular activities at Parker Junior High have also been canceled through Dec. 22.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
NBC News

Harvard plans to go remote in January as Covid-19 cases surge

Harvard University announced Saturday that it will return to remote learning for the first few weeks of 2022 as infection concerns grow in the face of a new coronavirus variant. The Ivy League institution told students and staff that it would spend the first three weeks of January returning to...
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

Amid COVID-19 stressors, international students and their university communities should prioritize mental health supports

After experiencing weeks or months of excitement building up before you left your home for the thrill of a North American education, you might now be feeling vulnerable in a foreign country, especially with news of the new omicron variant. You may feel lonely and wondering what to do during this holiday as your friends are spending time with their families, a luxury you may not have due to complicated international travel restrictions. In addition, as some campus and university services have been restricted due to COVID-19 and many will be on holiday hours, you may face isolation which can evoke...
MENTAL HEALTH
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway schools switch to remote learning amid Covid-19 outbreak

East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School has pivoted to a remote learning format for the next week after a "high number of positive Covid-19 cases" were present at the school, according to a letter from Superintendent Lisa Ruiz. Both elementary schools will remain in-person. Ruiz wrote that over the past two...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Finals Week COVID-19 Spike Pushes University to Institute Mitigation Strategies

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across campus. For the week ending on Dec. 17, 93 out of 941 tests came back positive, up from last week ending on Dec. 10, where 42 out of 1,302 tests came back positive, though the results for the Dec. 10 week are no longer available on the university’s COVID-19 Testing Dashboard. Before the dashboard was updated on Dec. 17, three emails were sent to the Fairfield community in preparation for the increased numbers. It is important to note that students who participated in testing at the Recreation Complex on Friday, Dec. 17 have not yet received their results back.
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy