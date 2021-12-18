Harvard University returns to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Parker Junior High School in Flossmoor has moved to remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Regular tests administered through the University of Illinois covidSHIELD program created by the University of Illinois revealed numerous positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members at the south suburban school. The school had been in contact with the Cook County Department of Public Health, and has received approval to go on remote learning for the next four school days. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5, following winter break. The large number of positive cases has also prompted the Illinois Department of Health to conduct additional research and testing in the area around the school. Anyone who did not participate on SHIELD testing on Tuesday is also advised to take a COVID-19 test immediately, and then another one in five to seven days – regardless of vaccination status. For remote learning, students will follow their daily schedules with all classes happening virtually. Students and parents will receive additional information from teachers. All extracurricular activities at Parker Junior High have also been canceled through Dec. 22.

