BOSTON (CBS) — With the steep uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 over the past week-plus, the NFL instituted some new guidelines and protocols in order to get through the rest of the season and the playoffs. Included in those new rules was an ability for any player to opt out for the remainder of the season. Zero NFL players utilized that option, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deadline to opt out was Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Over the weekend, the league announced that it had instituted a “high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season.” With just three...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO