Meri Brown talks her relationship status with Kody Brown in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of ‘Sister Wives.’. Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives is recalling the tough times she had to endure during the pandemic and how it negatively affected her relationship to Kody Brown. “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all,” the 50-year-old said during a hike in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a sneak peek of the Dec. 19 episode of Sister Wives you can watch here. “We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO