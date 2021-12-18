Understanding Probability Models and Axioms

Technology is developing so fast that the human mind has trouble keeping up. Many tech concepts still leave people rather confused. In this thread, the Slogging community discusses their own struggles with technological concepts and shares a bit of their knowledge. They explore some of the challenges related to cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs, and rocket science. This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Linh Smooke, Ellen Stevens, Favour Amadi, Jack Boreham, Petar, Sara Pinto, Daniel Guzman and Abeer occurred in Slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.
