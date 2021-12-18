Understanding Probability Models and Axioms

Most experienced traders will tell you that trading any financial asset (including crypto) is not for the faint hearted. If you miscalculate, misjudge or miscall at any given time, you are experiencing a loss that can be directly tied to your hard-earned income. If you want to be a successful trader, it is important that you know more than just trading. You also have to understand the psychology of the market and what drives it to behave the way it does. Most traders find it hard to read the market and that is why they make more losses than profits. They rely on technical analysis to tell them what to do every time and they can sometime overplay their position. When everything goes up in smoke, they tend to make emotional judgements and this leads to even more losses. In this article, we want to break down the psychology of the market and how you can begin to play it to your advantage. Enjoy!

