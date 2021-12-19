ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sunshine Division hands out meals to 2500 households

By KOIN 6 News Staff
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLQ1u_0dQpu49000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 99 years, the Sunshine Division has distributed food during the holidays to those in need. On Saturday, volunteers with the Sunshine Division met at PIR to distribute meals to 2500 homes.

Executive Director Kyle Camberg said this past year is proving to be one of the most difficult and important in the nearly century-old effort.

“We’re actually serving this year four times the households on a regular basis than we ever did in 2019,” Kamberg said. “It’s bigger than anything we’ve ever seen. But the constant remains is for 99 years we’ve helped people in their time of crisis. And frankly, we’ve never seen a bigger crisis than what everyone has ever gone through these past two years.”

Sunshine Division

Since the pandemic began, the Sunshine Division brought emergency food boxes to more than 300,000 households in the Portland metro area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KOIN 6 News

Meals on Wheels People serves seniors during busy season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For most of us, the holidays are our time to gather with family and friends, sharing gifts and a meal — but for older adults and homebound seniors in our community, this season can be an especially difficult time. That’s why Meals on Wheels People is working harder than ever this […]
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Volunteers#Charity#The Sunshine Division#Pir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy