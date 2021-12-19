Sunshine Division hands out meals to 2500 households

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 99 years, the Sunshine Division has distributed food during the holidays to those in need. On Saturday, volunteers with the Sunshine Division met at PIR to distribute meals to 2500 homes.

Executive Director Kyle Camberg said this past year is proving to be one of the most difficult and important in the nearly century-old effort.

“We’re actually serving this year four times the households on a regular basis than we ever did in 2019,” Kamberg said. “It’s bigger than anything we’ve ever seen. But the constant remains is for 99 years we’ve helped people in their time of crisis. And frankly, we’ve never seen a bigger crisis than what everyone has ever gone through these past two years.”

Since the pandemic began, the Sunshine Division brought emergency food boxes to more than 300,000 households in the Portland metro area.

