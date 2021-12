Columbia will require all eligible employees and students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot or get tested weekly for the spring semester. A Friday, Dec. 17 email from the Office of the President said employees and students who are six months beyond their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months beyond their dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine must upload evidence of their booster by Jan.18, six days before the start of the spring semester.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO