Clemson uses big second half run to down South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson posted his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-best 13 boards to help lead Clemson University men’s basketball past South Carolina 70-56 on Saturday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Tigers (8-4) were led by Tyson, but PJ Hall turned in a 16-point, eight-rebound effort to go with a career-high-tying three blocked shots. David Collins also totaled double figures with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Tyson finished 6-for-12 from the floor and nailed six free throws. Of his career-high 13 rebounds, a career-best six came on the offensive glass.
Alex Hemenway provided a spark off the Tiger bench for the third-straight game, tallying nine points and three rebounds. Hemenway finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Clemson ended the first half on a 15-5 run and began the second stanza on a 22-3 run for a 37-8 overall swing in the middle of the game to take a 52-27 lead.
The Tigers held onto that lead and coasted to the 14-point victory. Clemson outrebounded South Carolina 51-35, including 19 on the offensive glass. The 51 rebounds tie a high for Clemson under Head Coach Brad Brownell. They also had 51 against Presbyterian on Dec. 15, 2015.
Clemson outscored South Carolina 31-14 in bench points, 32-20 in paint points and 16-6 in second chance points in the victory.
The Tigers won its fourth against the Gamecocks in the last five meetings and improved their record against South Carolina to 38-19 since the Gamecocks’ departure from the ACC.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0