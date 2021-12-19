ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Hockey: Minot boys top Jamestown, Blizzard win fourth straight; Bobcats win big

By Luke Gamble
 6 days ago

Saturday’s slate of WDA hockey games wasn’t big, but the stakes of the few games were high. On the boys side, Minot and Jamestown battled with just three points separating the two teams in the standings. On the girls side, Bismarck looked to extend a three game win streak.

In the NAHL, the Minotauros battled for their spot atop the central division standings while the Bobcats hosted North Iowa.

Boys scores:
Minot (2), Jamestown (1)
Williston (2), Bismarck (3)

Girls scores:
Bismarck (6), Williston (0)
Jamestown (0), Grand Forks (0)

NAHL:
Bismarck Bobcats (5), North Iowa Bulls (1)

