SGA Nails Buzzer Beater as Thunder Beat Clippers 104-103

KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IR7n6_0dQpmZtM00

The Thunder looked to snap a three game losing streak as they closed out a four game home stand against the Paul George-less Clippers.

Tre Mann continued his hot play as he sank an incredible step back three that has Eric Bledsoe on skates. Mann poured in 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Josh Giddey had the chance to do something special against the Clips. Giddey could become the youngest player in NBA history to notch a triple-double. In the third, he hauled in a rebound, one of 18, an OKC rookie record, and hit a runner. He narrowly missed the feat. Eight points, 18 assists, ten rebounds.

The Thunder did fall behind in the fourth, but came storming back with under 30 seconds to play when Lu Dort hit a tough layup to pull OKC within two. He had a game high 29 points.

OKC trailed by two when SGA took the inbounds pass and fired up a game winning three on a side step, much like the other night against the Pelicans, but buzzer went off this time and OKC pulled out a 104-103 win.

The win snapped a three game losing streak. SGA poured in 18. Next up the Thunder travel to Memphis to square off with the Grizzlies.

