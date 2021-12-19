ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTWiK_0dQpkBAQ00

Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night.

Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor, made 16 of 45 3-point attempts and produced 36 assists.

“In order to be successful against Milwaukee, you have to move the ball,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They did a really good job of creating shots for each other.”

Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were without any of their regular starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis are in the NBA's health and safety protocols and unavailable. Khris Middleton remained sidelined due to a hyperextended left knee, while guards Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday, though not inactive, were held out after playing extensive minutes in a loss Friday night at New Orleans.

That left Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer with just eight healthy players.

After falling behind by 14 after one quarter, Milwaukee didn’t even put up a shot for the first 2:30 of the second quarter and didn’t connect on one until there was 8:59 left in the half. By that point, the Cavaliers seemed to be in cruise control, leading by as many as 20 after Ricky Rubio sank an open 3-pointer with 7:21 left.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 11 heading into the break but came out flat in the third as Cleveland stretched the lead to 30 when Rubio converted a three-point play with 2:25 left in the quarter.

“They made their 3s and were able to go on a real nice run,” Budenholzer said.

FUN TIMES

With their victory Saturday, the Cavaliers improved to 19-12 moved into a virtual tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee.

“It’s been super fun,” Garland said. “It’s not just hero ball, everybody is contributing.”

Cleveland won a total of 19 games two years ago during Garland's rookie season and the Cavaliers didn't win No. 19 last year until April 8 en route to a 22-50 finish.

“It's early,” Garland said of the standings. “We don't get too (far) ahead of ourselves.”

WORK IN PROGRESS

Cousins started for the second straight night and saw 27 minutes of action, his highest total since joining the Bucks last month and the most playing time he's seen since February when he played 37 minutes for Houston in a loss to the 76ers.

He's still trying to get acclimated to his new team while also trying to get his body back into game shape after not taking part in training camp or the first few months of the season, and the Bucks' recent schedule — they've played 11 games in 18 days since Cousins signed on Nov. 30 — hasn't exactly been ideal.

“It's almost like there's a day off and then a game so there's been limited practice time and limited preparation," Cousins said.

In nine games for the Bucks, Cousins is averaging 5.0 points on 37.1% shooting with 4.3 rebounds but he expects those numbers to improve as his playing time increases and he becomes more familiar with his teammates.

“I'm confident in my ability,” Cousins said. “I'm confident that I'll be able to find my rhythm eventually so I just have to keep pushing forward.”

TIP INS

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley missed the game after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day. ... Semi Ojeleye checked into the game late in the opening quarter, marking his first action since straining his right calf against Oklahoma City on Nov. 19. ... Budenholzer said that Middleton was making good progress and could return to action as early as Wednesday when the Bucks host the Rockets in Milwaukee. ... The Cavs have outscored their opponents by at least 10 points in each of their last 10 victories and are third in the NBA with 13 victories by 10 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bucks: Host Houston on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Central Division
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. steals show as Dubs foster family environment

Over the last decade or so, the Warriors have made sure to welcome the children of their players with open arms. Steph Curry's three kids are well-known. Zaza Pachulia's two sons have spent a lot of time around the facility. Andre Iguodala's son was part of the Warriors' 2014-15 NBA title celebration on the podium.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy