East Los Angeles, CA

Video: Strip Mall Burns, 1 Person Hospitalized

 3 days ago

Firefighters battled a second-alarm strip mall fire in East Los Angeles that sent one person to the hospital.Oscar Sol/KNN

East Los Angeles: A second-alarm fire at a two-story strip mall in East Los Angeles sent one person to the hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire at 6:04 a.m. Saturday, Dec.18, on the 700 block of South Fetterly Avenue.

The blaze was reported to have started as a dryer fire on the first floor that spread into the second floor. Part of the facade had collapsed rendering the structure unstable. The fire department fought the flames in defensive mode and extinguished the fire by 9 a.m., according to LACoFD.

City News Service contributed to this report.

