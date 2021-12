The Coppell football team had a lot of obstacles to overcome this season – from roster turnover to position changes. Despite all of those obstacles, the Cowboys positioned themselves for a winner-take-all game against Flower Mound in the final week of the regular season to determine the final postseason berth out of District 6-6A. The Jaguars won 45-21, but the Cowboys realized during the course of the season that they have a solid foundation going forward – and will do it with a new head coach after Mike DeWitt recently announced that he will resign his post at the end of the year.

COPPELL, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO