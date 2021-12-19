ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sunderland Ladies postpone Sheffield United fixture after COVID-19 outbreak

Sunderland Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Cats were tested before reporting for training at the Academy of Light on Friday night, with several positive results returned. After subsequent talks with the FA the decision was taken to postpone Sunday’s game at Bramall Lane....

www.sunderlandecho.com

The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe issues injury updates on Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis

Defenders Fernandez and Lewis are sidelined with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively, and Howe revealed that he expected the pair to be out for the “foreseeable future” after this afternoon’s 4-0 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City. “I think they’re going to be longer-term,” said United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Mikel Arteta delivers this verdict on Lee Johnson's Sunderland - and hints at Arsenal rotation for quarter final

Johnson led Bristol City to the semi finals of the same competition in the 2017/18 campaign, knocking out Manchester United in the quarter final stage. Arsenal are in good form coming into the game but Arteta has watched three Sunderland games as part of his analysis and says the Black Cats squad has the resources 'to create problems' for his side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Former Sunderland boss joins ex-Manchester United and Chelsea stars linked with Doncaster Rovers vacancy as Sheffield Wednesday ‘eye’ West Brom forward

Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:. Doncaster Rovers currently sit second bottom of League One and are managerless following the departure of Richie Wellens earlier this month. Over two weeks on from his departure, there is still no replacement at the Keepmoat Stadium,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

'Need more strikers in January': Sunderland fans voice concerns as Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead suffers injury setback at Arsenal

Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, scored his sixth goal in as many games to give Sunderland hope at the Emirates Stadium. The forward was then forced off on the stroke of half-time, with Johnson confirming after the match that Broadhead had pulled a hamstring, on the opposite leg to the one which kept him sidelined for around five weeks earlier in the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Millwall chief warns of ‘dark cloud looming’ if football goes behind closed doors

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has warned a return to football played behind closed doors would be “financial Armageddon” for Championship clubs after further stringent coronavirus regulations were announced by the Welsh and Scottish Governments on Tuesday.All sporting events in Wales will be held without crowds from Boxing Day due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a maximum of 500 spectators can attend sporting fixtures in Scotland from 26 December.Sky Bet Championship clubs Swansea and Cardiff have been immediately affected by the development. Only on Monday the EFL confirmed its intention to continue...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Importance of Everton man highlighted plus West Ham defender faces uncertain future: What we learnt during Sunderland's defeat at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick along with goals from Nicolas Pepe and teenager Charlie Patino made the 5-1 result look comfortable for the Gunners. Sunderland had gained a foothold in the contest when Nathan Broadhead made it 2-1 in the 31st minute – the forward’s injury on the stroke of half-time appeared to deflate the Black Cats’ challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH

