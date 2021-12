At no point during the 2021 NFL season did it seem like we were in danger of having any games postponed to Tuesday night. Then Week 15 rolled around, and things changed. The NFL had a major COVID outbreak before Week 15 that saw three teams put at least 20 players on the COVID list. That necessitated moving the three games involving those teams — the Browns, Seahawks and Washington — to ensure that the spread between players in those locker rooms had been stopped.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO