ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Larkin's first career hat trick powers Red Wings past Devils

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZNHs_0dQpIBEi00

Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Saturday night.

“It did feel good. I’d never had one,” the Red Wings' captain said. “I think about my nana (grandmother) — she always gave me $5 for every goal and she always expected me to get a hat trick. I kept telling her it wasn’t that easy.”

Larkin made it look easy on Saturday, as the home fans showered the rink with hats before the second period ended.

However, he doesn't plan to keep the puck from his third goal of the night. He'll give it to rookie Kyle Criscuolo, who assisted on the goal.

“I’m passing that one to Crisky, because it is a huge deal for him to get his first NHL point and he did a great job setting me up,” Larkin said. “He definitely deserves it.”

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start.

Larkin scored with 4:21 remaining in the opening period. Filip Hronek fired the puck into the New Jersey zone and it bounced off the end board. Schmid left the net to retrieve it but the puck bounced toward the crease, giving Larkin an open net to score.

McLeod tied the game with less than a minute left in the period. He lifted a shot past Greiss’ right shoulder.

“Greisser kept us in the game for the first 10 minutes, because we weren’t playing the way we wanted to play, but we corrected it after the first period,” said assistant coach Doug Houda, who helped fill in for Jeff Blashill after the head coach was placed in COVID protocol on Saturday. “I thought we got better for the second period and much better again in the third period.”

Larkin completed his hat trick during the second period. He scored from the slot with 8:12 left, then followed Bertuzzi’s first goal of the game with his team-high 15th on a breakaway with 4:13 remaining to make it 4-1.

Mercer scored a short-handed goal before the period ended to cut Detroit’s lead to 4-2.

Bertuzzi scored his 12th with 5:53 remaining in the game.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said his best players have to be more productive.

“Our top guys were the ones that hurt us,” he said. “I thought our bottom forwards gave us a good night. They were great on the kill, scored the first goal and a shorthanded goal. All the good stuff. Our top guys have to be harder to play against, be harder on the puck, they have to win more battles."

Ruff shouldered the blame for his team's failures.

“Right now, we don’t have any options (due to injuries and illness). We still have to try and win a game,” he said. “All that is on me. That’s my responsibility. The way this team plays is my responsibility. ”

UNDERMANNED UNITS

Both teams were depleted by the wave of positive COVID tests around the league.

Detroit learned on Saturday it would be without Blashill and top goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

They were placed in COVID protocol along with forwards Givani Smith, Carter Rowney and Filip Zadina and assistant coach Alex Tanguay. The Red Wings already had forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen on the COVID list.

The Devils placed defenseman P.K. Subban in COVID protocol.

Defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros and forwards Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist were already on the protocol list. They were also without goalie Mackenzie Blackwood (neck) and forward Jesper Bratt (non-COVID illness).

“It’s unfair to our team, unfair to our fans that we have to play with a limited roster,” Ruff said.

GAME NOTES

New Jersey has allowed four or more goals in 15 games this season. ... The Red Wings recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard and forward Riley Barber to replenish the roster. ... Ben Simon, the head coach of Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids, ran the team in Blashill’s absence. ... The teams will complete the three-game series with two games in April.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Red Wings: Visit Minnesota North Stars on Thursday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Riley Barber
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Calvin Pickard
Person
Kyle Criscuolo
Person
Jeff Blashill
ABC News

NHL pushes date of return to play back to at least Tuesday due to COVID

The NHL announced that it will not resume its regular season until at least Tuesday. The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed to begin their holiday break this past Wednesday due to the number of players and teams impacted by COVID-19. The original plan was to begin games again on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The New Jersey Devils#The Red Wings#Covid
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy