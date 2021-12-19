ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot 6 times inside Brooklyn subway station

A man was shot six times inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The shooting took place in East New York at the Grant Avenue Station on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say the victim is 28 years old. He is currently in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Comments / 4

Meredith Benjamin
2d ago

Nowadays there isn't a motive. Thugs are just waiting to pretend they are out hunting. They know they can break laws and walk away.

