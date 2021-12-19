Chicago Christmas giveaway asks for help fulfilling overwhelming demand for kids in need

Just two days before a planned toy giveaway, some of Santa's helpers are asking for the public's help fulfilling Christmas wishes.

Due to overwhelming demand, the founder ofsaid he's looking for a miracle.

You can drop toys off in person, at X-S Tennis located at 5336 South State Street on the South Side. You can stop by any day until 8 p.m. or make a donation through the Soul Children of Chicago's website , organizers said.

The organization, in conjunction with XS Tennis Foundation and Congressman Danny Davis, are hosting a Winter Wonderland Experience for children who live in the Chicagoland area from 3-7 p.m. Monday.

They plan to transform the outdoor tennis courts at XS Tennis into a "Soul Santa's Village," where they will give away 700 toys, food boxes and other goodies.

Visitors will be able to walk through four themed courts, including Santa's Village, Disney Castle, The Grinch and Williy Wonka.

There will also be live performances by the Soul Children of Chicago, as well as an appearance from Santa himself.

Masks will be required, organizers said.